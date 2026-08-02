Help Hana and Her Child Come Home Safely

I never thought I would have to ask others for help for someone in my own family, but my cousin Hana is currently facing an extremely difficult situation in China with her child.





Hana is going through a divorce while at the same time facing serious uncertainty with her work and her future in China. She is also having problems with her agent/employer, including salary that she says has not been paid.





Several serious problems have come together at once.

She needs to leave her current accommodation and find somewhere safe to live. At the same time, she has to deal with her visa situation, legal and court expenses, divorce and custody matters, important documents for her child, and basic living expenses while her employment situation remains uncertain.





What concerns our family most is the safety and future of Hana and her child.

She is thousands of kilometres away from her family, trying to navigate a complicated legal and administrative system in a foreign country while caring for her child.





She is worried about what may happen during the divorce and custody process and whether she will eventually be legally able to return home with her child. For this reason, it is extremely important that she receives proper legal advice and handles everything correctly.





I have already been able to help her with some of the immediate financial costs, but unfortunately I cannot cover all of the expenses that are now accumulating.





That is why I am asking for help.





The funds raised would help Hana with:

legal representation for divorce and custody matters court and administrative expenses visa and immigration matters necessary documents for her child temporary safe accommodation and deposit basic living expenses while her employment situation is unresolved travel expenses if she and her child are legally permitted to return home





Our greatest hope is that everything can be resolved peacefully and legally and that Hana and her child can eventually return home safely to their family and have the opportunity to start again.





There is also something personal I want to say about Hana.





She has already been through more difficult experiences in her life than many people should ever have to face, including during her childhood. I don't want to share those details publicly because they are private and they are her story to tell.

But despite everything she has been through, I know Hana as a genuinely good and caring person.

She has kept going, built a life for herself and is now trying to protect the future of her child.

Knowing what she has already overcome makes it especially difficult for me to see her facing another situation like this, so far away from the people who love and care about her.

I cannot change what she has experienced in the past, and I cannot solve every problem she is facing now. What I can do is try to make sure she does not have to face all of this completely on her own.





She deserves the opportunity to have proper legal support, a safe place for herself and her child, and enough stability to make decisions based on what is best for them rather than simply what she can afford at that moment.





Above all, we are praying for Hana and her child. We pray that God watches over them, gives Hana strength during these difficult days, protects her child, and guides them toward a safe and peaceful future. We trust that even in the darkest moments, God can open a door when we cannot see a way forward.





If you believe in the power of prayer, please keep Hana and her child in your prayers. Your prayers and kind words mean a great deal to our family.





Even a small contribution can make a difference. And if you are unable to contribute financially, simply sharing Hana's story could help enormously. It may reach someone who knows a trustworthy lawyer, organisation or person in China who can assist her.





As her cousin, it is incredibly difficult to watch this happening from so far away and know that there is only so much I can do myself.





I simply want Hana and her child to be safe, properly protected and given a fair chance to get through this difficult period.





Hopefully, when everything has been resolved legally, they can come home to their family and begin a new chapter of their lives.





Thank you sincerely to everyone who takes the time to read Hana's story, pray for her, share it or support her.





May God bless you for your kindness, prayers and support.