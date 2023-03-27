Help Grandpa Get Home to Denver

My grandfather is a retired Navy veteran who spent 66 years married to my grandmother. After she passed away almost 2 years ago, the house they shared was tied up in court. Our family has now received all rights to the property, and my grandpa just wants to go back home one more time.





Right now he's staying with family in Mississippi while we work to get the house back up to code so he can return to Denver. We're raising funds to cover the repairs and work needed to make the house safe and livable again.





My grandpa and grandmother were together for 68 years, their home means everything to him. Your support would mean so much to our family as we help him get back where he belongs.