Help Gqeberha Mom Stay in University - $90

My name is Cathy, I am a mother living in South Africa, recently registered for BBA at University of the People. My daughter and I have just enrolled to study and are both unemployed, and we are barely scraping by.





University of the People is tuition-free but charges $180 per course for the final assessment. I applied for financial aid and elected to pay $45 per course, but I am facing financial challenges. My BBA requires 40 courses in total.





I paid $60 for my own registration, and 4 days ago I paid $60 for my daughter's registration. It was a great sacrifice, we worked tooth and nail to raise the registration fees. As a foreign national, I do not receive SASSA, NSFAS, or any government funding.





My daughter's payment for her registration glitched after the August 22 deadline, so her start date was moved to November 12. I have 4 days left to pay $90 for my 2 course assessments to keep my September 3 start date.





Studying could be the breakthrough we so much need to turn our lives around.





All funds will go directly to University of the People assessment fees. I can provide my student ID and invoice for verification.





Any amount helps me stay in school. Thank you so much for your support.