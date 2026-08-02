Help GMII Imanuel Build a Permanent Church

Dear Brothers, Sisters, and Friends in Christ,

Warm greetings from GMII Imanuel Jakarta, Indonesia!

For over 37 years—since 1989—our faithful congregation has been serving God and sharing His love in Jakarta. Throughout these decades, our church has walked a long journey of faith, moving from living rooms to rented spaces, and currently borrowing classrooms in a local school to hold our Sunday services.

Today, our congregation consists of about 100 souls—a humble, loving, and dedicated community. The majority of our members come from underprivileged families with low-to-modest income. Despite their daily financial limitations, their devotion to God and love for one another remain unwavering.





Why We Need Your Help

Holding church services in a borrowed school classroom presents significant challenges. Our activities, fellowship groups, and Bible study sessions are heavily restricted due to time and space limitations. Furthermore, moving our worship equipment (sound systems, instruments, and pulpits) every week puts our gear at risk of rapid wear and damage.

We deeply yearn for a permanent sanctuary—a home where our congregation can worship freely, grow spiritually, and better serve our surrounding community without the fear of being relocated again.





The Ezra Project & Fundraising Progress

To achieve this vision, we launched The Ezra Project —a faith initiative to acquire and fit out a permanent church building.

Total Project Target: IDR 3.2 Billion (approx. USD $200,000)

Funds Already Raised (Internal): IDR 340 Million (approx. USD $21,250) Remaining Fundraising Goal: IDR 2.86 Billion (approx. USD $178,750)

Through the sacrificial giving and prayers of our local congregation, we have collected around 340 million rupiah. However, to bridge the remaining 2.86 billion IDR goal, we need the partnership and generosity of the global Christian family.





How You Can Partner With Us

Pray for Us: Keep our church family, leadership, and this campaign in your prayers. Donate: Any amount—big or small—makes a meaningful impact toward reaching our target. Share: Spread the word by sharing this campaign with your family, friends, and church community.

To learn more about our journey, ministry, and official updates, please visit our website: https://gmii-imanuel.com/en/ezra-project-en/, or our social media:

facebook: Gmii imanuel

instagram: gmii.imanuel.jakarta

youtube: gmii imanuel jakarta

"Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver." — 2 Corinthians 9:7





Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and prayers. May the Lord richly bless you and your family!

In His Grace,





GMII Imanuel Jakarta Building Committee

Ivan J. Rolando/ivanjrs@gmail.com

Phone/Whatsapp: +62811504415