Help Give Our Uncle a Second Chance🫶🏼💗✨

Hi everyone,

We are reaching out with hope in our hearts to ask for help for someone our family loves very much—our uncle.

Over the past few years, he has experienced some incredibly painful losses. He lost his mother, who was one of the most important people in his life. As the youngest in his family, he was especially close to her. Not long after, he also lost his older brother. These losses deeply affected him, and he struggled with depression and grief.

Unfortunately, during this difficult period, he turned to alcohol as a way of coping with his pain. What may have started as a way to escape his grief eventually became an addiction that has affected almost every part of his life.

His health has suffered tremendously. Years of drinking have caused serious problems with his liver, and he now needs medical attention and ongoing treatment. His addiction has also created financial difficulties and debts that have become increasingly difficult for him to manage.

His personal life has been affected as well. His marriage ended, and he now has very limited opportunities to see his daughter. Being separated from his family has made an already painful situation even harder.

But we don’t want his story to end here.

We believe he deserves another chance. 💗

Addiction is incredibly difficult, but recovery is possible with the right professional treatment, medical care, and support. Our family wants to help him get into a professional rehabilitation center where he can receive the care he needs, address his addiction, take care of his health, and begin rebuilding his life.

💰 Our Goal: Bs. 100,000 — approximately $10,000 USD

We are hoping to raise 100,000 Bolivianos (approximately $10,000 USD) to help cover the expenses associated with his recovery and medical care.

The funds will be used toward:

🏥 Medical care & liver treatment

Medical appointments, laboratory tests, examinations, medications, and other healthcare expenses related to his liver condition.

🏠 Rehabilitation & addiction treatment

Admission to a professional rehabilitation center where he can receive counseling, medical supervision, and the support necessary to begin his recovery.

💊 Medications & ongoing treatment

Medications, follow-up appointments, and other treatment that may be necessary throughout his recovery.

💳 Outstanding debts & essential expenses

Helping with some of the financial obligations that have accumulated during this difficult period.

❤️ Unexpected medical and recovery expenses

Additional healthcare or treatment costs that may arise along the way.

Our goal is not simply to help him financially. We want to give him a real opportunity to heal. We want him to have the chance to improve his health, overcome his addiction, regain stability, and hopefully rebuild his relationship with his daughter and the people who love him.

We understand that Bs. 100,000 is a large goal, but we believe that together, one person at a time, we can get there. Every contribution—whether large or small—will bring him one step closer to receiving the help he needs.

And if you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser is just as meaningful. You never know who might see his story and be able to help.

Thank you for taking the time to read our family’s story. Thank you for your kindness, your prayers, your support, and for helping us give our uncle a second chance at life.

With love and gratitude,

Our family 🫶🏼💗✨



