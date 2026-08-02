Help Give Marlen a Second Chance

My family is from Colombia, and I created this fundraiser for my mom.

She raised three children as a single mother while overcoming very difficult circumstances, including domestic violence. Despite everything, she rebuilt her life, kept working, and always made sure her children came first.

For more than 20 years, she has worked as a secretary on a modest salary. Today, she still works and lives in a rented home, while bank debt takes a significant part of what she earns each month. She has spent her life making things last and putting her own needs aside.

My siblings and I help her whenever we can, and I personally contribute to supporting her. But I want to do more than help with the next bill. I want to give her a real opportunity to move forward.

That's why I created Second Chance.

The funds raised will be used in Colombia, primarily to reduce her bank debt and give her some financial breathing room. If we are fortunate enough to exceed that goal, I would love to help her purchase a modest used vehicle so she can more easily travel to visit and help her elderly parents and safely bring her dogs with her.

For most of her life, my mom has focused on getting through today. I would love to give her the chance to finally start thinking about tomorrow.

Any contribution, no matter the amount, would mean so much to our family. If you can't donate, sharing her story would also be an incredible help.

Thank you for helping me give my mom a second chance.