Help Give Joe's Selfless Parents a Lifelong Break!

Our parents have spent their entire lives working hard and pouring everything into caring for my brother, Joe, who has cerebral palsy. But they are getting older, and the physical reality of caretaking is catching up. Joe is 43 now, and lifting him in and out of their current car has become an exhausting, painful strain that their bodies simply can't safely manage anymore.





To make matters worse, their main vehicle is starting to break down. They are constantly stressed about being stranded, but they don't have the funds to replace it.... let alone buy a wheelchair-accessible vehicle that meets Joe's needs. My dad has worked tirelessly his whole life, and right now, our family just really needs a breakthrough.





Having a reliable, accessible vehicle would give Joe the safety and dignity he deserves, while lifting a massive daily burden off my parents' shoulders. They are managing as best they can, but they cannot do this alone. We are asking our community to rally around them so they can have one less struggle to carry.





Thank you so much for standing with our family, for your prayers, and for your generosity.