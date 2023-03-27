Help Give Her the Funeral She Deserves

She was struck by a semi truck and died instantly. She was the most loving, beautiful person, someone who gave her last dollar to a homeless person, who cooked for the whole neighborhood without questions, a great mom and grandmother.





Just a month ago, she lost her father, her best friend and all she had left. Now her son is grieving the loss of his mother, and her grandson, only two months old, will grow up without her.





Her son is lost. He doesn't know how to begin arranging a funeral or where to find the funds to give his mom the proper service she deserves. He's also facing the immediate need to find a new home.





Your support would help cover funeral costs, the memorial service, and help him take the first steps forward during this impossible time. Thank you for standing with this family.