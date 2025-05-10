Hope for Gilcilene Support Her Healing Journey

Hello, my name is Gilcilene Prado, and I’m sharing my story with faith in my heart, trusting that God will provide through the kindness of others.





In 2010, I was diagnosed with uterine cancer. By God’s grace, I went through treatment and had a hysterectomy (removal of the uterus). While the cancer was treated, the surgery left me with long-term complications between my kidney and bladder. Since then, I’ve endured frequent urinary infections, severe discomfort, and multiple hospitalizations. It has been a painful and exhausting journey.





Recently, I underwent another surgery called Repair of urinary duct (ureter) with creation of bladder and muscle flap to help fix this issue. The recovery has been harder and slower than expected, and I’m still in pain. Because of this, I’ve been unable to return to work, and the financial burden has become overwhelming.





I’m asking for help during this time so I can cover:





Medical bills from the surgery and follow-up care

Rent, utilities, and basic living expenses while I heal

Any additional treatment I may need during recovery









If you feel led to give, I would be deeply grateful. If you’re not in a position to donate, your prayers and sharing this page would still mean the world to me. I believe in God’s provision, and I trust that He works through the compassion and generosity of others.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading, caring, and supporting me in this moment.





With love and faith,

Gilcilene Prado



