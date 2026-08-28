Help Giana and Haven's Private School Tuition

My daughters Giana and Haven were given the opportunity to attend private school this school term. They received a scholarship that helps, but it doesn't cover the entire tuition cost. I'm raising funds to cover the balance of their tuition so they can complete this school year. My daughters have been given the opportunity to attend an awesome school which has already made a difference in their lives. We have seen improvements in their grades in a short amount of time. They are very happy and really enjoy going to school. We thank all who feel led to give in advance. We greatly appreciate you.





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