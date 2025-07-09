Help getting out

# Help Me Rebuild My Life and Start Again





I used to be the happy boy who saw something positive in almost everything—sometimes so much that it annoyed the people around me. At home, however, positivity was often difficult to find.





I was a straight-A student, and my family hoped that I would become a doctor or lawyer and eventually earn enough money to lift everyone out of hardship. But it was not the pressure that made me leave my home country. Deep down, I knew I needed to separate myself from my family environment to have a chance at building a peaceful, independent, and fulfilling life.





At the age of 20, I left for Australia on a working holiday visa. During my travels, I met people from many different backgrounds and professions. One of them was Douwe, a Dutch man who could not stop talking about trading. He decided to teach me everything he knew about the stock market.





I learned quickly and eventually made a good living through trading. For the first time, I was able to support the people closest to me, help my family, and assist others in need whom I met along the way. Helping people gave my life meaning and made me feel fulfilled.





Unfortunately, I later made one of the biggest mistakes of my life. I employed and trusted my brother to help manage what I had built. Within only a few weeks, the money I had accumulated was lost.





What broke my heart was not simply losing the money. It was knowing that the families and individuals I had been supporting were suddenly left without that help. The experience had a devastating effect on my mental health and destroyed my confidence in trading.





Then my sister told me that she was pregnant. The arrival of my niece changed everything. I tried to return to trading because I wanted to give her a secure and prosperous future. However, after what had happened, I found myself unable to trade with the confidence and clarity I once had. It felt as though I had become traumatized by the experience.





My niece’s mother struggles with serious psychological difficulties, and the rest of my family is overwhelmed. For years, I continued putting their needs before my own and tried to help in every way I could.





I am now 36 years old. After spending approximately 17 years outside Germany as a backpacker and traveler, I am also facing a disputed German health-insurance assessment of approximately €220,000, despite not having lived there during that period. I have very little conventional employment history because so much of my adult life was devoted to trading, traveling, supporting my family, and helping others.





After years of sacrifice, emotional strain, and an abusive family environment, I have finally realized that I need to build a life of my own.





I have found a realistic path forward. My life partner is from the United States, and I hope to return to Australia and train to work in aged care. Caring for elderly and vulnerable people is meaningful work, and it would give me the opportunity to support myself, rebuild my independence, and create a stable future with my partner.





The estimated initial costs are:





* Approximately AUD 2,500 for the student visa

* Approximately AUD 8,000 for the first year of the aged-care course

* Additional expenses for enrolment, required documents, insurance, and getting established





I am deeply ashamed and uncomfortable asking others for financial help. I have always wanted to be the person giving assistance, not the person requesting it. But I have reached a point where I cannot take this first step without support.





My goal is to raise €6,500 to cover as much of the initial cost as possible and allow me to begin the visa and enrolment process. Every contribution, regardless of the amount, would bring me closer to starting again.





Although donations are gifts and come with no obligation, I hope that once I am financially stable, I will be able to repay this kindness by helping the people who supported me and by continuing to help others in need.





Sharing this fundraiser or keeping me in your prayers would also mean more than I can express.





Thank you for reading my story and for giving me hope that it is not too late to rebuild my life.



