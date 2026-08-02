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Help getting our car/home & our means to surviving

Goal$1,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJesse Heistand

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jesse Heistand

Help getting our car/home & our means to surviving

So the reason our car is important is because it was all we have our way for me to work doing the handyman jobs or door dash . It was our home and our safe place. How this became our home and safe place ? I currently am raising 3 son on my own there mom is still struggling with finding God and submitting to his will. She currently is in jail. Before she went to jail I was out of town working and she let out 17 year old go with some people to work , supposedly, turns out the were human trafficers I the was labor trafficking my son who after 4 months I was finally able to get him back it was a crazy ordeal. I'll spare everyone from the details. I'm sure y'all understand why. So I got him to Mississippi were I have a friend who is a minister and much more and with his help and God guiding me was able to get him in a safe place away from Florida. After this all happened my wife went to jail for violating probation which honestly was a blessing from God cause she needs help that I couldn't give her . God is working on her so I just pray she accepts him and comes back to us soon. So now that leaves me with 2 sons 10 & 13 people following us everywhere I only can think it's the same people that had my oldest son on top of all this I lost a job after being there for ,2 years I was a maintenance technician at an apartment complex the owners sold the property and the new owners sent everyone packing and brought in his own crew all this happened with no heads up to anyone. So later on I got a loan on car 1000 I couldn't pay it back in order to keep the repo guy from taking it we lived in it one of us stayed in the car at all times to make sure they couldn't take it. Then we recently went to visit my son ins. After we visited him we was in Alabama and slept in a parking lot woke up the next morning went in to use the bath room at a gas station not thinking about a repo guy cause we was in a different state we all went in and when we came out car was gone along with everything we own including birth certificates social security cards and records I need for school for boys. Stranded in Alabama for a week we finally got help and they put us on a bus to Jacksonville were our car is , but we are still homeless can't get any shelter and yes I've called everyone police department every organization just to be added to waiting list . They would rather house sex offenders for government funding then house a family. So while we wait we panhandle trying to get money for hotel and food and that is very hard to do the way it makes me feel seeing all the eyes of people judging me and the looks I get is just undescribable . So I know I'm not very good at telling this story but to sum it all up is that me and my family have been through a lot more than you can imagine but we over through God always . And God put this on my heart to try raising the 1500 needed to get out car back I have untill the 18th of August,2026 to pay the loan company or they will sell the car . So please understand that in most cases a car is just a car and eventually a person would get another care in this case it's not that cut and dry that car was our means for survival it has all our stuff including tools for work I was just getting a small handyman business going was working towards getting my llc I was getting jobs threw a local online post called neighborhood it provided shelter and to us it was a safe haven cause we could travel out of Jacksonville to a roadside reat area to sleep and get cleaned up . So please pray about this and if it be God's will , help us raise the money needed to get our car back before it's to late. Thank you and God bless everyone


Jesse Heistand & sons Zachary & WayLynn & Jesse jr.

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