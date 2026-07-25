Help Get My Horror Movie Off The Ground.

I'm a horror movie fan and decided to write my own script. Now I am looking for a producer/film maker to bring it from the page to the screens.





The title is called; Kain Wood. A fictional place for this story set in England.





- A group of content creators travel to a rural part of England in their quest to revive their dying channel and brand. Their fears are realised when a deadly myth turns out to be all too true. Will they escape, or will they fall to the myth of Kain Wood?





The reason I created and wrote the story is out of frustration that a Friday The 13th movie was scrapped (rights issues), so I wanted to do my own.





The script has been reviewed and refined a few times, each reviewer going the story praise for it's refreshing take on your basic gory horror and having a plot with genuine character.





The funds would all go towards it's production. Be it; hiring a producer/director that has the right connections to really get this off the ground flying, as well as getting props made, location scouting, hiring actors/actresses.





It's a big ask to ask people for donations to fund a project, but it has to start somewhere and these are my first steps into crowdfunding territory.





To any and all that donate, a massive thanks isn't enough and I appreciate all of you for helping me and my project.





Let the fun begin!