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Help get money to daughter.

Goal$2,750 AUD
Raised$0 AUD

Fundraiser created byMichael Lines

Help get money to daughter.


Please help Michael J. Lines sail to Vietnam to give money to his daughter.



In 2005 Michael J. Lines agreed to adopt Ms Nguyen Ngoc Khan Ly and raise her as his own daughter.



Ms Nguyen Ngoc Khan Ly (Lyly) was a little Vietnamese baby, orphaned after the death of her father when she was 6 months old. Her mother couldn't afford to raise her. Everything went well, pretty much. Ms Nguyen Ngoc Khan Ly is now 20 years old and lives in HCMC, Vietnam, but still needs some love and support.



Unfortunately every time Michael tries to send her money, he is un-banked or de-banked in Australia.



You may find this hard to believe but it is impossible for a parent in Australia to send money to a dependent child in another country.



Many attempts have been made to fix the problem. Long years spent trying to persuade someone in Australia that it's reasonable for a parent to send money to a dependent child.



We've have written letters to every elected representative: The Hon Anthony Albanese MP, Prime Minister, Senator Wendy Askew, Senator Richard Colbeck, Ms Anita Joy Dow MP for Braddon and the Commonwealth Ombudsman. Filed multiple complaints with the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA). Here we could attach literally hundreds of letters, emails and complaints that have been written and filed.



Just to make the point we will try to attach the latest response to our AFCA complaint: AFCA Complaint number 12-25-318558 written by Mr Max Pringle, Ombudsman, Australian Financial Complaints Authority.



It's not worth reading so don't waste your time. The result is always the same. Australian consumers have no rights. You have no rights. Banks can do anything they want. Including starve young women in foreign countries.



It is not possible in Australia in 2026, to convince anyone... not a bank, not a politician, not a bureaucrat, and not banking a regulator, that it is reasonable for a parent to send money to a dependent child.



And so we've concluded the only way to get Lyly money is to withdraw it in Australia, sail to Vietnam and put the money in her hand.



Unfortunately our yacht is not so good. See photo's. This is a 40 year old 25 foot fiberglass yacht that was bought a few years ago for $2,750. Needs a bit of work.



So, please help if you can.



Or, if you can think of a better way, please respond and let us know. Any ideas, donations or boat parts greatly appreciated. Or... if you live in Australia you could pause a moment to think on why sending money is impossible?



Kind regards and thanks to anyone who read this far, Friends and Supporters



PS Seems to be on GiveSendGo you can only publish one photo. If you want to see more leave a note in the comments.



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