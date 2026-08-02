Help get me back on my feet

Help Me Get Back on My Feet

I never imagined I would be in a position where I needed to ask for help, but life changed in an instant.

I was shot in my left leg, and the injury has left me with permanent limitations that make it extremely difficult for me to work and support myself. Every day has become a struggle—not just physically, but financially and emotionally as well.

I’ve always believed in working hard and taking care of myself and my 2 kids. Asking for help is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do. But right now, I’m facing bills, daily living expenses, and an uncertain future while trying to recover and rebuild my life.

Your donation, no matter how small, will help me cover basic necessities like housing, utilities, food, transportation, and medical-related expenses while I continue fighting to get back on my feet.

If you’re unable to donate, sharing my story with others would mean just as much. I keep getting denied by the state for Social Security. They are no help.