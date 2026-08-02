Help get grandmas car back in the road

Help Me Get My Vehicle Back on the Road





I'm asking for help repairing my car so I can continue caring for my family. After months of trying everything we could, we've run out of options.





I'm a single woman who supports my family, including my adult son who lives with me. I also help care for my grandchildren while my daughter works. Reliable transportation is essential for helping my family and managing everyday responsibilities.





My car has been out of service since March. I owned it for less than six months before it broke down. It spent a week in the shop, ran only a couple more weeks, and hasn't worked since. My son-in-law has spent countless hours replacing fuel pumps, the battery, the crankshaft, and other parts, but the vehicle still won't run.





We now need at least $500 for further diagnosis and repairs, and I simply can't afford the cost.





Without a reliable vehicle, getting to appointments, buying groceries, and helping with my grandchildren has become a daily challenge.





If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean so much to us.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your kindness, prayers, generosity, and support truly mean the world to my family.