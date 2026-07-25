Help get a deserving young lady a car

Hi, my name is Candace Ramsey. I'm a college student studying special education and a hardworking mother. My oldest daughter is a rising senior this year, and I've been trying to save up to get her a car for her 18th birthday in December.





She's a gifted honors student, an athlete, and a volunteer with Golden Harvest Food Bank. She helps me care for her younger brother, who has level 3 autism, and she never complains. She loves God with all her heart and never asks for anything. She's so deserving, and I really want to do this for her.





I'm not looking for anything fancy, just a decent car that will help her get where she needs to go. Thank you for your time and consideration. God bless!