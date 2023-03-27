Help George Get Back on His Feet

My name is George Valentin, and I'm facing a difficult time right now. I'm currently without shelter and without a vehicle, which has made it nearly impossible to work as a self-contractor. Without reliable transportation and a stable place to live, I can't take on the jobs I need to support myself, and my personal responsibilities have become very challenging to manage.





I'm reaching out for help. Financial assistance would help me address my immediate needs, and I'm also open to vehicle donations if that's possible. I'm in a tough spot, and I'm urgently seeking help or direction toward resources that could make a real difference.





If you're able to support me during this time, I'm deeply grateful. Thank you for considering.