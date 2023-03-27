Help Gena Recover From the Hawaii Floods

My dear friend Gena has been directly affected by the devastating flooding in Hawaii. Her home has been damaged, and she is currently stranded with very limited food, no transportation, and little money to cover her immediate needs.

I created this fundraiser to help Gena get through this emergency and begin recovering. Donations will help provide food, transportation, essential supplies, temporary living expenses, and costs related to the damage to her home.

Any amount—$5, $10, $20, $50, or more can make a difference right now. If you’re unable to donate, please share this fundraiser so we can reach as many people as possible.

Thank you for your generosity, prayers, and support as we help Gena get back on her feet. ❤️



