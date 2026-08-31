Help Gather Israel's Exiles, One Wedding at a Time

בונה ירושלים ה׳ • נדחי ישראל יכנס

"The LORD builds Jerusalem; He gathers together the outcasts of Israel." (Psalm 147:2)





My name is Rivka Jawitz. I founded Olim Singles Hub (OSH), and within it runs Olim L'Hupa — our matchmaking program, built on human effort, not algorithms. The name carries a double meaning: olim means those who make aliyah, the "ascent" to Israel — and l'hupa means "to the wedding canopy," because marrying and building a home here is its own kind of ascent. Both are the same climb.





Leaving everything behind to move to Israel is its own kind of leaving Egypt — and it can be its own kind of wilderness too. Jewish men and women arrive in Jerusalem, Netanya, and Beit Shemesh — some as far north as the Galilee — ready to build a home here, and find a shidduch (matchmaking) world that doesn't quite know what to do with them: different language, different networks, different rhythm.





This includes every stage of life — first marriage, and not.





Then came years that put marriage-minded dating on hold almost entirely — a rising climate of hatred toward Jews worldwide, COVID, and now war in Israel. Those who should have been meeting are older now, and many spent those years learning to date over Zoom instead of across a table. That's not a small thing to unlearn.





And yet — as it was written thousands of years ago — the Almighty is gathering the scattered of Israel, and Jews are flocking home in numbers we haven't seen in generations. Every one of them deserves a real chance to build a home here, not to stand alone in it, and not to relearn everything alone either.





This past year — with no marketing budget, no paid staff, and almost no funding — 3 couples who met through Olim L'Hupa stood under the hupa. Imagine what's possible with real support behind it.





Olim L'Hupa exists to be part of that ingathering. We don't run on swiping or software. Every person who comes to us is met and understood individually, then invited to a small, pre-matched, in-person gathering for the purpose of marriage — because some things a screen can't teach back. This isn't a business; it's a small part of the very first commandment in the Torah, to be fruitful and multiply, in the Land of Israel. But it still needs a roof: a room, food on the table, materials, and the hours it takes to do this with real care.





OSH runs on heart and volunteer hours far more than budget. This fundraiser is how I'm asking for help carrying it, so the next gathering can happen without me wondering how to pay for the room.





If you're able, I'd be so grateful if you'd consider giving — whatever the amount, whatever your reason for caring about the Jewish people coming home. No contribution is a condition of anyone's place here; that was never how this was built. But every gift means one more Jewish man or woman doesn't have to sit at that table alone.





Thank you for reading this far, and for however you choose to be part of it.





Rivka Jawitz

Founder, Olim Singles Hub (OSH) — home of Olim L'Hupa

Immanuel, Israel