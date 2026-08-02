Help Fund My Computer Science Education Abroad

I'm pursuing further education abroad in Computer Science at a University College, and I'm raising funds to help make this dream possible.





My US$10,000 fundraising goal will help cover legitimate education-related expenses including tuition, academic fees, and accommodation.





Your support would mean so much as I work toward advancing my education. Thank you for standing with me on this journey. And I sincerely appreciate everyone who takes the time to read my story, contribute, share my campaign, pray for me or encourage me.