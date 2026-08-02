Help Fund Michael 'Cesar Belifonte' Hollin’s Legal

THE URGENT NEED: WHY I AM RAISING FUNDS

My name is Michael 'Cesar Belifonte' Hollin, and I am genuinely terrified. I am facing prosecution in San Diego County (People v. Hollin, Case No. 26CF010817E) after deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department violated my Fourth Amendment rights, breached my private commercial office without a warrant, and muted their body-worn cameras to cover their tracks.

I am launching this GiveSendGo campaign for one single purpose: to raise the retainer fees needed to hire an independent, private criminal defense attorney.

My currently assigned attorney has flatly refused to challenge these constitutional violations. She claims that filing a Motion to Suppress (§ 1538.5) or a Franks motion for judicial deception would cause her to "lose her license over baseless claims." She has brushed off explicit body-cam muting policy violations and withheld key evidence transcripts from me.

I am fighting a massive system alone. I need a real lawyer who is willing to stand up for the Constitution, present this undeniable evidence to a judge, and fight for my freedom.

WHAT HAPPENED: THE PRETEXTUAL BREACH & SETUP

1. The Ignored Call vs. The Pretextual "Welfare Check"

Prior to this breach, my mother was in genuine distress about my safety. She contacted law enforcement with a friend to file a missing persons report and request a legitimate welfare check, explicitly asking for a callback from dispatch. The department ignored her calls.

Hours later, deputies showed up at my private commercial office in Lemon Grove, California. Instead of calling my mother back, they callously exploited her emotional distress, questioning her as if they had no idea where I was and pretending I might be in danger inside the building—all while withholding the truth from a terrified mother.

2. Breaching My Office While I Was Already Secured in Custody

At the exact moment deputies forced entry into my private office claiming they were conducting a "welfare check," I was already locked securely in police custody.

Deputies knew exactly where I was. There was no ongoing emergency, no life-or-death scenario, and zero legal justification to force entry into my private property. They intentionally manufactured a fake "welfare check" as a legal loophole to bypass the Fourth Amendment and enter my office without a judge's warrant.

3. THE COVER-UP: THE ILLEGAL FREEZE, WARRANT OMISSIONS, & BWC MUTING

After illegally breaching my office without a warrant, deputies placed an "interior freeze" on the premises, holding it from the inside for roughly three hours while seeking a search warrant.

Judicial Deception (Franks v. Delaware Violation): When Detective Lara authored the search warrant affidavit, Lara completely omitted the initial warrantless "welfare check," my custody status, and the interior "freeze" from the magistrate judge. Leaving out these material facts directly deceived the court to conceal prior unconstitutional acts. Intentional BWC Audio Blackout (Policy Section 6.131): Body-Worn Camera (BWC) audit trails reveal that Deputy Noemi Olmos (#038851) and Deputy Jose Almaraz Macias (#080942) deliberately cut their audio during the search. Right before muting, Deputy Almaraz spoke and Deputy Olmos responded with "I'm red" as she manually engaged the mute function—creating an unrecorded communication window right as my mother was challenging their presence on the property.

4. THE LAW IS ON MY SIDE

The U.S. Supreme Court and California state courts have repeatedly condemned every action taken by these deputies:

Caniglia v. Strom (141 S. Ct. 1596): The Supreme Court unanimously ruled that police cannot use "community caretaking" or welfare checks as an excuse to conduct warrantless searches of private property when no real emergency exists. People v. Ovieda (7 Cal.5th 1034): The California Supreme Court ruled that a warrantless welfare entry requires an immediate, objective life-or-death emergency. Because I was already in custody, no emergency existed at my office. Segura v. United States (468 U.S. 796) & Murray v. United States (488 U.S. 533): Securing and "freezing" a private premises from the inside without a warrant or exigent circumstances constitutes an illegal seizure. Franks v. Delaware (438 U.S. 154): Intentionally or recklessly omitting material facts from a warrant affidavit invalidates the warrant.

5. WHY YOUR SUPPORT IS CRITICAL

When I discovered this evidence myself—including finding that the state sent me disguised disclosure documents that completely withheld Deputy Almaraz’s transcript—my current lawyer refused to act.

Without private legal representation, these Fourth Amendment violations, BWC policy breaches, and warrant omissions will be swept under the rug. I have the dispatch logs proving my custody status prior to the office breach, BWC audit trails showing manual mute button-presses, and court documents showing the warrant omissions. I just need a defense attorney who will put them before a judge.

HOW YOUR DONATIONS WILL BE USED

100% of all funds raised through this campaign will go directly toward:

Retaining an Independent Private Criminal Defense Attorney experienced in Fourth Amendment litigation, Penal Code § 1538.5 Suppression Motions, and Franks hearings. Court Filing & Evidence Audit Fees for certified CAD dispatch logs, BWC metadata analysis, and transcript processing.

If you cannot donate, please share this campaign link across social media to bring light to this case. Every gift, prayer, and share makes a difference.

Thank you for standing up for constitutional rights, truth, and accountability.

Michael 'Cesar Belifonte' Hollin

Phone: 619-492-8487 / 619-830-0326 Email: Mrhollin1984@gmail.com

Legal Defense Disclaimer: All contributions to this fundraiser are used strictly and exclusively for legal defense costs and retaining licensed legal representation. Giving to this fundraiser does not establish an attorney-client relationship.



