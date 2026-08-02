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Help Fund Averil's Third Visit to Sanoviv

Goal$28,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAveril Coleman

Help Fund Averil's Third Visit to Sanoviv

Dear Family and Friends, 


In this the love of God was made manifest among us, that God sent his only Son into the world, so that we might live through him (1 John 4:9).


Averil’s CT/Pet scan in March 2026 revealed much healing had taken place since the application of immune cell therapy in November 2025 at Sanoviv Medical Institute. The two areas where the cancer was most concentrated prior to visiting Sanoviv (the sacrum and the pelvis) reduced by 70%, leaving just small traces of cancer. However, the right iliac bone showed a small increase. 


In June 2026, Averil underwent a CT scan, which showed no increase since March, but also no decrease. Since CT scans do not provide as much information as CT/Pet scans, the plan initially was to wait until September 2026, when the next CT/Pet Scan is due, to determine next steps.


But also in June, Averil’s Signatera test result, which had been at zero in March (when the immune cell therapy was still active), tested positive and measured 20, showing that the cancer is trying to circulate again, as if trying to make a last final stand. 


While disappointing, we are grateful for the information that this extremely sensitive test has provided us early on. It is necessary for Averil to revisit Sanoviv for a reapplication of immunotherapy to keep up her healing momentum until the cancer is in complete remission.


In consultation with Dr. Ramses Ortega at Sanoviv, Averil will be visiting Sanoviv for two weeks in August or September. The team at Sanoviv will provide Averil additional therapies than what she received last year. In the meantime, Averil is utilizing mistletoe therapy and IV-C to boost her immune system. 


All of Averil’s other labs look great, so her body is overall in great condition. She is feeling well and strong, and she even climbed Manitou Incline with Jeff and his sister during a family vacation in Colorado Springs! Averil continues to play pickleball, engage in Pilates and weight training, and prepare healthy meals for her and the family.


We invite you to consider praying for Averil and donating toward the cost of her visit. You have come through for us big time in the past, and we won't be surprised if that happens again! The 14-day follow up program at Sanoviv will cost $19,000 and include whole body and regional hyperthermia, three sessions of low dose chemotherapy, dendritic cell therapy, tumor infiltrating lymphocyte therapy, and hyperbaric oxygen therapy. We are also seeking funds for Averil’s supplements for the next six months ($1,500 per month), for a total amount of $28,000.


Thank you for your prayers and considering a donation!


As a family, we are looking forward to the coming school year, with Jeff beginning a new civilian position at the U.S. Air Force Academy, and the children embarking on another year of Classical Conversations, Colorado Early Colleges (Sophia), and Falcon AeroLab (Abraham, Moses, and David). 


Regarding ministry, we will be leading inductive Bible study groups through our church (Grace Chapel Castle Rock) and with Officers' Christian Fellowship. Averil is volunteering at Awana, and Sophia and Noah are helping lead their Navigators-based discipleship group. Sophia just attended Summit Ministries’ Student Conference and loved it!


Thank you for allowing us to share this request with you.


Yet it was kind of you [Philippians] to share my trouble. And you Philippians yourselves know that in the beginning of the gospel, when I [Paul] left Macedonia, no church entered into partnership with me in giving and receiving, except you only. Even in Thessalonica you sent me help for my needs once and again. Not that I seek the gift, but I seek the fruit that increases to your credit. I have received full payment, and more. I am well supplied, having received from Epaphroditus the gifts you sent, a fragrant offering, a sacrifice acceptable and pleasing to God. And my God will supply every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Messiah Jesus (Phil 4:14–19).


With love,

Jeff and Averil Coleman

(Sophia, Noah, Abraham, Moses, ﻿﻿David)

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