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Help Fund an Urgent MRI for MS Diagnosis

Goal$400 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDebra Chrystal

Help Fund an Urgent MRI for MS Diagnosis

Oussama MehdaouiI never imagined he would have to ask strangers for help.

He is 28 years old, Tunisian, and works in the travel and hospitality sector. He has always worked to support himself and pay his own rent and daily expenses.

But he lives with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and is currently going through an extremely difficult period. He has lost sensation and has numbness in his right hand also he is experiencing vertigo, vision difficulties and strong pain in the back-left part of his head.

Oussama doctors have requested a new MRI, followed by a medical review and depending on the results, hospital admission and the necessary treatment and medication.

The MRI costs approximately 900 TND. Unfortunately, although he has public health insurance, the MRI Is currently not available through the public system.

Oussama is now in a very difficult position. If I Oussama cannot get the MRI and the medical care he is afraid his condition may deteriorate further and he may lose the ability to work. Oussama job is the only source of income, and without it Oussama would also struggle to pay rent and basic expenses.

Oussama never asked for financial help before. And he is genuinely ashamed to have to ask now, but Oussama has reached a point where he cannot manage this alone.


If anyone is able to help, even with a small amount, it could make a real difference to Oussama right now.


If you cannot donate, please consider sharing this post. Even a share could help Oussama reach the right person.

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