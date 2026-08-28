Help Free Pel: Legal Defense & Bail

My son Pel has been accused of being an accomplice in a shooting he had nothing to do with. The initial judge said he didn't even know if my son was involved, but raised his bail out of caution. He said it could be brought back for reconsideration once Pel got a lawyer.





We need help bonding him out and obtaining a lawyer who will actually fight for him. His current public defender has a long history of working for the prosecution. He's not willing to fight for Pel's lower bail or release because he's working with the prosecutor to see if Pel will snitch on his friends for a deal. That won't happen. More importantly, Pel has nothing to tell, he arrived at the scene after the shooting and after the 911 call. They're trying to make him the getaway driver.





Pel is far from perfect, but he didn't do this. He needs a real defense and a chance to get out while we fight to clear his name.