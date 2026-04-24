Help Four Kenyan Children Return to School

We are reaching out to help four children continue their education. Angel Keith is in Grade 8, Prince Aiden in Grade 4, Reagan Dave in Grade 1, and Elsie Joy in PP2.





Financial challenges have made it difficult for them to remain consistently in school. We need to clear an outstanding school-fee balance of KSh 46,900 and cover uniforms, shoes, books, stationery, school bags, and other essential school needs, estimated at KSh 40,000.





Your support can help these children return to school with dignity and hope. Every gift matters, whether US$10, $25, $50, $100, or any amount you can give. You can also share this appeal with your church, pastor, friends, or ministry, or simply pray for them.





Thank you for standing with these four children.