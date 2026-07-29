Help for the Edwards Family

This fundraising campaign is being established to support our One Day Academy Austin-North Regional Director, Cary Lynn Edwards, and her family following the passing of her father, Gary Joe Dixon.





As many of you may know, Gary was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. Shortly after, the decision was made for Gary to move in with Cary Lynn and her family, making it easier for her to care for him and take him to his regular appointments and treatments. Unfortunately, Gary began to deteriorate quickly this past week, and he died Friday, May 1, 2026, surrounded by his family.





As you can imagine, this has been a very difficult time for the family. With Gary's passing Cary Lynn and her family are facing extreme financial stresses with funeral and burial expenses and they need our help!





Please consider making a donation to this fundraising campaign. All of the monies raised will go directly to the Edwards family to help them with expenses incurred with laying Gary to rest. If you are unable to donate at this time, you can still help by sharing this campaign and by praying for the Edwards family and all those mourning the loss of Gary.





God Bless you!