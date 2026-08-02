Help for My Sweet Baby's Vet Care

I never thought I would have to write something like this. My sweet baby has been going through so much, and watching him struggle has absolutely broken my heart.





He has needed repeated vet visits, medication, testing, and ongoing care. The bills have continued to pile up, and the estimated cost of everything he needs has reached $17,000.





He is still so young and has so much life ahead of him. All he wants is to be comfortable, loved, and given a chance to get better.





We're doing everything we can, but the cost is overwhelming. If you're able to help, even a small amount would mean so much. If you can't donate, sharing this or keeping this sweet baby in your thoughts would mean just as much.





Thank you to everyone who takes the time to read this and care about him.