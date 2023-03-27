Help for My Daughter's Mental Health Care

I'm a single mom doing everything I can to support my 21-year-old daughter. She's been struggling with bipolar 1, depression, and ADHD, and she's having a really hard time expressing herself. She has very bad outbursts, throwing things and yelling, and it's been heartbreaking to watch.





Right now, we're staying with my mom because we lost our apartment due to noise complaints. I'm trying to get her mental health support as quickly as I can, but we need help to get back on our feet. My car has been down, and it's hard to keep up with the car note, insurance, and maintenance. Between everything, I've been struggling for a while.





The funds will help cover mental health care for my daughter and help us get our own place. Your support would mean so much to us right now.