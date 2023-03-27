Help for My Blind Cat's Care

My cat is going blind, and I need help covering the veterinary care she needs. I'm a disabled senior citizen living on a fixed income, and I'm also recovering from major surgeries with another major abdominal wall reconstructive surgery coming up. Right now, I'm stretched thin trying to manage my own health while making sure my cat gets the care she deserves.





The funds will help cover a consultation visit, blood work, medications, and follow-up appointments for her. Your support would mean so much to me and my cat during this difficult time. Thank you for standing with us.