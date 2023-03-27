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Help for My Belgian Malinois's Medical Care

Goal$1,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byNing Cao

Help for My Belgian Malinois's Medical Care

我来自香港，今年50岁。是一个没有结婚，没有孩子的孤独老头，我you曾是一名专业的训犬师，这些年我一直带着我最爱的三只狗。我的黑色拉布拉多犬四年前因淋巴瘤去世，我的昆明狼犬两年前因胰腺炎去世。这两次失利都让我极其痛苦。

经历了那些失去后，我带着比利时马利诺伊犬搬到了老挝，她陪伴了我七年。他对我来说就是一切。上个月，我发现他胸部有肿瘤。我没有钱给他提供所需的医疗服务。我试着承担更多工作，但以我这个年纪，缺乏年轻人拥有的技能。我快没办法了。

这是我人生中第一次用这样的方法来寻求帮助，我觉得特别的羞愧，为了筹到治疗的钱，我不停的寻找工作，我也向一些动保组织和人道组织去求助！真的，很可笑，在我富裕的时候每个月我都向联合国儿童基金会和动物保护机构去捐款，现在我需要帮助了，却没人理我，有的甚至嘲笑我，我不知道如何形容那种感觉，前天，我卖了我的手表和平板电脑，钱依然没有凑够，这个月6号的账单我还差200美元，我觉得人生一点意义也没有，如果我拼尽全力也无法获得帮助它治疗的费用，我会决定和它一起离开这个世界，我无法忍受它的痛苦也无法忍受我的无能，我和我的爱犬将永远不会分开，我恳请你们能帮帮我！



你的支持对我和我的狗来说意义重大。感谢您考虑帮助我们。

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