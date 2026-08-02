Urgently help for mother who has two small childre

I am a mother of two young children, and at the moment I do not have a proper place to live with my children.

There is a small two-sotika (about 200 square meters) family courtyard that belongs to my father. Three of my sisters-in-law and their children are already living there. There simply is not enough space for me and my two young children.

Because I have nowhere else to go, I have had to stay together with one of my sisters-in-law in a very small room. It is extremely difficult for me and my children to live this way.

I am humbly asking kind-hearted people for help. Please, if you are able to support me and my children, even a small amount would mean so much to us.

I am asking for help for the sake of my children and for God's sake. Please do not ignore our situation.

May God bless you, your family, and everything you do. May your kindness return to you many times over.

With sincere gratitude,

Farzona