Help for Disabled man

Dear Sir or Madam,





My name is Shawn Pratt, and I am reaching out with a humble request for help. My wife and I have been facing extremely difficult circumstances for several years and are in desperate need of assistance repairing a travel trailer that was recently gifted to us.

For the past three and a half years, we have been forced to sleep in our truck because we have been unable to access our property due to severe mud and poor road conditions. After years of struggling without stable shelter, we were blessed when someone generously gifted us a travel trailer. Unfortunately, the trailer is in very poor condition and is currently unsafe to live in.

The floors throughout the trailer are rotten and falling through in several places, creating a serious safety hazard. In addition, the walls and roof are leaking, allowing water to enter and causing further damage. While we are incredibly grateful to have received the trailer, we do not have the financial resources or physical ability to make the necessary repairs ourselves.

I am disabled and suffer from numerous serious health conditions, including severe hip and back problems, heart disease, COPD, diabetes, bulging and herniated discs, spinal stenosis, arthritis, and other ongoing medical issues. These conditions make it extremely difficult for me to perform physical labor and have placed significant financial strain on our household. My wife and I are simply trying to find a safe, dry place to call home.

We live in Huron, Tennessee, and we are reaching out in hopes that an individual, church, community group, business, charitable organization, or anyone with a compassionate heart might be willing to help us with repairs, building materials, labor, or any other assistance that could make this trailer safe and livable. Any help, no matter how small, would mean more to us than words can express.

The past several years have been incredibly difficult. Sleeping in a truck while dealing with serious health issues has taken a tremendous toll on both of us physically and emotionally. This gifted trailer represents hope for a better future, but without repairs, we cannot safely live in it. We are not looking for luxury, only a safe place where we can rest, stay dry, and have some peace of mind.

Asking for help is not easy, but our situation has become overwhelming. We are doing everything we can to improve our circumstances and create some stability in our lives. Having a safe place to call home would make an enormous difference to our health, well-being, and future.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for taking the time to read our story and consider our request. Your kindness, generosity, prayers, or assistance of any kind would be deeply appreciated. We would be grateful for any help, advice, referrals, or resources you may be able to provide.





Sincerely,

Shawn Pratt

Email: Skpratt7178@gmail.com





"Sometimes a helping hand can change a life. Thank you for considering our request and for keeping us in your thoughts and prayers."



