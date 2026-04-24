GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help for Dialysis Treatment

Goal₺50,000 TRY
Raised₺0 TRY

Fundraiser created byismail Çetinkaya

Fundraiser funds will be received by ismail Çetinkaya

Help for Dialysis Treatment

Hello, my name is İsmail Çetinkaya.

I have been battling FMF (Familial Mediterranean Fever) for a long time. Due to kidney failure caused by this condition, I am currently undergoing regular dialysis treatment.

I am trying to survive all on my own; I do not have a family or relatives who can support me. Alongside the physical toll of the dialysis process, I have reached a point where I can no longer afford my medical costs, transportation, specialized nutrition, and basic living expenses. At the same time, I am fighting to secure a kidney transplant, which is my only permanent solution.

Due to severe financial hardship, it has become extremely difficult to carry the weight of this critical treatment alone. I truly need your support to regain my health and hold on to life.

All donations raised will be used for:

Medical treatments and prescription expenses,

Transportation to the dialysis center and mandatory dietary needs,

Basic housing and essential living costs.

Even the smallest donation or sharing this page to help get my voice heard means the world to me. May God bless anyone who offers their support, prayers, and kindness.


Merhaba, ben İsmail Çetinkaya.

Uzun süredir FMF (Ailesel Akdeniz Ateşi) hastalığı ile mücadele ediyorum. Bu hastalığa bağlı olarak gelişen böbrek yetmezliği nedeniyle şu an diyaliz tedavisi görmekteyim.

Hayatımı tek başıma idamet ettirmeye çalışıyorum; destek alabileceğim bir ailem veya yakınım yok. Diyaliz sürecinin getirdiği fiziksel zorlukların yanı sıra, tedavi masrafları, ulaşım, beslenme ve temel yaşam giderlerimi karşılayamaz duruma geldim. Bir yandan da tek kalıcı çözüm olan böbrek nakli süreci için mücadele ediyorum.

Maddi imkansızlıklar nedeniyle bu ağır tedavi sürecini tek başıma omuzlamakta çok zorlanıyorum. Sağlığıma kavuşabilmek ve hayatta kalabilmek için sizlerin desteğine ihtiyacım var.

Toplanan tüm bağışlar;

Tedavi ve ilaç masraflarımda,

Diyaliz merkezine ulaşım ve özel beslenme ihtiyaçlarımda,

Temel barınma ve yaşam giderlerimde kullanılacaktır.

Yapacağınız en küçük bağış veya bu sayfayı paylaşarak sesimi duyurmamı sağlamanız benim için hayati önem taşıyor. Desteğini ve duasını esirgemeyen herkesten Allah razı olsun.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Education
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University
Raised: $955 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University

Hi everyone,My name is Liana, and I’m currently preparing for one of the biggest steps in my life, going to college. This journey means so much more t...

Loading...

Adoption
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care
Raised: $7,449 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care

Emerge Mentoring is Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care.Every year in America, over 23,000 teens leave foster care without a consistent adult to guide...

Loading...

Evangelism
Bread & Water Ministry
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Bread & Water Ministry

I created this campaign for David Toledo who runs Bread & Water Ministry that serves homeless women of Hampshire and Hampden County. David’s testi...

Loading...

Medical
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford
Raised: $3,830 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford

Since the beginning of August, my Uncle Mitch has been laid up in critical condition due to a very serious heart attack. While Mitch & Brenda had...

Loading...

Legal
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund
Raised: $3,863 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund

Pre-update 19: April 4, 2024:The jury's verdict on Commonwealth vs. Kevin Mackie: Docket # 2247CR000793:Assault & Battery w/ a Dangerous Weapon:NO...

Loading...

Emergency
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col
Raised: $105 USD
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col

We are raising funds to support families affected by the recent earthquake in Cali, Colombia. The donations will help provide emergency food, clean wa...

Loading...

Memorial
Love offering for the Lewis Family
Raised: $10,050 USD
Goal: $12,000 USD
Love offering for the Lewis Family

August 13 2026 Brendon Lewis passed away unexpectedly. His wife Vanessa (23 yrs) and 2 children Merrick and Everleigh have been left stunned and devas...

Loading...

Mission
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $5,200 USD
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland

My name is Gabriella Cottrill, and I am from western Massachusetts! As a missionary with NET Ireland two years ago, I was introduced to GenHope in Sco...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident
Raised: $3,355 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident

On January 24, 2021, a chocolate lab retriever came into this world named Baxter. He became a beloved family member, a loyal companion, and a source o...

Loading...

Evangelism
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip

In January, I’ll be leaving for a 3 month long mission trip with Fire and Fragrance! This is something that’s been on my heart for a while, and I’m so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve