Help for Dialysis Treatment

Hello, my name is İsmail Çetinkaya.

I have been battling FMF (Familial Mediterranean Fever) for a long time. Due to kidney failure caused by this condition, I am currently undergoing regular dialysis treatment.

I am trying to survive all on my own; I do not have a family or relatives who can support me. Alongside the physical toll of the dialysis process, I have reached a point where I can no longer afford my medical costs, transportation, specialized nutrition, and basic living expenses. At the same time, I am fighting to secure a kidney transplant, which is my only permanent solution.

Due to severe financial hardship, it has become extremely difficult to carry the weight of this critical treatment alone. I truly need your support to regain my health and hold on to life.

All donations raised will be used for:

Medical treatments and prescription expenses,

Transportation to the dialysis center and mandatory dietary needs,

Basic housing and essential living costs.

Even the smallest donation or sharing this page to help get my voice heard means the world to me. May God bless anyone who offers their support, prayers, and kindness.





Merhaba, ben İsmail Çetinkaya.

Uzun süredir FMF (Ailesel Akdeniz Ateşi) hastalığı ile mücadele ediyorum. Bu hastalığa bağlı olarak gelişen böbrek yetmezliği nedeniyle şu an diyaliz tedavisi görmekteyim.

Hayatımı tek başıma idamet ettirmeye çalışıyorum; destek alabileceğim bir ailem veya yakınım yok. Diyaliz sürecinin getirdiği fiziksel zorlukların yanı sıra, tedavi masrafları, ulaşım, beslenme ve temel yaşam giderlerimi karşılayamaz duruma geldim. Bir yandan da tek kalıcı çözüm olan böbrek nakli süreci için mücadele ediyorum.

Maddi imkansızlıklar nedeniyle bu ağır tedavi sürecini tek başıma omuzlamakta çok zorlanıyorum. Sağlığıma kavuşabilmek ve hayatta kalabilmek için sizlerin desteğine ihtiyacım var.

Toplanan tüm bağışlar;

Tedavi ve ilaç masraflarımda,

Diyaliz merkezine ulaşım ve özel beslenme ihtiyaçlarımda,

Temel barınma ve yaşam giderlerimde kullanılacaktır.

Yapacağınız en küçük bağış veya bu sayfayı paylaşarak sesimi duyurmamı sağlamanız benim için hayati önem taşıyor. Desteğini ve duasını esirgemeyen herkesten Allah razı olsun.