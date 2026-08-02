Help for Bodhi's Cancer Treatment

My beautiful granddaughter Bodhi is 7 years old. She was recently diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer that has spread to her lungs. Her father, my son, and his wife are devastated by this news, as anyone would be.





Bodhi and her family live with me, and we're facing great drama as we navigate what comes next. We're raising funds to help cover the costs of her treatment and care during this incredibly difficult time.





Any help and all prayers would be deeply appreciated. Thank you for standing with Bodhi and our family.