Help for Bernie

I am reaching out for my beautiful seven year old Saint Bernard Bernie. He has had problems since he was a baby. He now suffers from a terrible skin disease, joint problems and a neurological disorder. He takes several supplements a day, pain medication, skin care products and a special diet. The cost of his care has become overwhelming, amd at times almost impossible. Every penny I can raise is for the care of this precious dog. Please help Bernie to continue to get what he needs and deserves. Bernie hasn't given up and I don't want to give up on him. Thank you for your support. Lisa