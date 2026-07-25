Help for Asthma Treatment and Support my Family

My name is Lutar. I live in an Asian country. I come from a middle-class family. It is not easy for someone like me to ask other people for help, but today I have no other choice.

I worked in an IT position at a company for many years. Unfortunately, my company closed, and I lost my job. Since then, I have been trying very hard to find a new job, but I have not been successful.

I have been unemployed for the last three months. During this time, I have been living on my savings, but now they are almost finished.

I live in the city with my family. Every month, I have to pay house rent and other basic living expenses. Right now, I do not have enough money to support my family.

My biggest problem is that I have asthma. Because of my health condition, I cannot do heavy physical work. I need an office job, but I have not been able to find one yet.

I am also unable to continue my medical treatment, and my wife also needs medical treatment that we cannot afford.

That is why I am asking for your kindness and support. Any donation, no matter how small, will help us pay for medical treatment, house rent, food, and other daily needs while I continue searching for a new job.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your support, prayers, and sharing my campaign would mean so much to my family and me.