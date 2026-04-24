Help Flower Fight Cancer

Help My Sweet Flower Fight Cancer ❤️🐾

My sweet Flower is a 10-year-old Chihuahua who has been diagnosed with soft-tissue sarcoma. She needs surgery to remove the cancer as soon as possible.

Flower was seen at B Street Veterinary Hospital in San Diego, and I was told that the cancer needs to be removed quickly. I am doing everything I can to give my girl the best chance to fight this.

Flower may be 10 years old, but she still has so much life left in her. She still loves to play, she has so much personality, and she brings so much love and happiness into my life. She is not ready to give up, and neither am I.

Right now, I am homeless and have very limited financial resources. I simply don't have the money needed for Flower's surgery. Asking for help is difficult for me, but I cannot let my financial situation keep Flower from getting the treatment she needs.

Flower is more than just my dog. She is my companion, my comfort, and a very important part of my life. I love her dearly, and I want to give her every chance to have more happy days, more playtime, and more time by my side.

I am asking for help from anyone who can donate, even a few dollars. Every dollar raised will go toward Flower's veterinary care and cancer surgery at B Street Veterinary Hospital in San Diego.

If you cannot donate, please consider sharing Flower's fundraiser. A simple share could help me reach someone who is able to help.

Please help me give my sweet Flower a fighting chance. She still wants to play. She still has so much love to give. And I believe she has a lot of life left in her. ❤️🐶

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for any donation, prayer, kind thought, or share you can give Flower. It means more to me than I can put into words