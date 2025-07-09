The Mold is taking over causing health issues

On June 26 at 1:15 AM, a sudden natural disaster changed our lives forever. A severe flood completely overwhelmed my apartment building. Destroying almost everything owned. In a matter of hours, our furniture, household appliances, and every single piece of my grandbabies' clothes, shoes, and toys were ruined by contaminated water.

It has now been over a month since the flood, and my landlord has completely abandoned the property and left me stranded. I am currently the very last tenant remaining in a hazardous, structurally compromised building. The stagnant moisture has triggered a massive toxic mold outbreak that is actively destroying my physical health and making the air unsafe to breathe.





The Urgent Crisis We Face

Living inside this toxic environment is no longer just a financial hardship—it is a medical emergency.

Severe Health Risks: The airborne mold spores are causing progressive respiratory issues and daily health complications. Total Isolation: Being the sole remaining resident in an abandoned complex leaves me incredibly vulnerable and unsafe. Starting From Zero: We have no beds, no clean clothes for the children, and no safe place to sleep.

I have exhausted every personal option trying to keep my family afloat, but we cannot escape this toxic environment without community support.