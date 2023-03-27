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Help Flood-Affected Families in Pakistan with Food

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySherazer Amjad

Fundraiser funds will be received by Southern Vybe

Help Flood-Affected Families in Pakistan with Food

Help Flood-Affected Families in Pakistan with Food & Emergency Relief


A Community in Crisis


My name is Sherazer Amjad, and I am raising funds to provide emergency food and relief assistance to families affected by severe flooding in Pakistan.


Pakistan is currently experiencing continuous heavy rainfall, which has caused serious flooding in our area. The situation is affecting our own family, our relatives, and many families in the surrounding communities.


Floodwater has entered homes, in some places reaching approximately 2–6feet. Families are watching their furniture, clothing, appliances, household belongings, walls of their houses and other precious and essential items being damaged by the water.


For many families, the damage goes beyond their household belongings.


Their monthly groceries and food supplies have also been destroyed or spoiled by the floodwater. Some families are struggling to cook, while others are struggling simply to find enough food to eat.


Many people have already been affected by these rains, and the rainfall is continuing. As the water remains in homes and communities, the needs of vulnerable families continue to grow.


Our Goal: Immediate Relief for 30–50 Families


We are starting this fundraiser with a goal of $5,000 so that we can begin providing practical emergency assistance to approximately 30–50 affected families.


Our first priority is to help families with their most urgent needs while they are dealing with the immediate consequences of the flooding.


We plan to provide assistance such as:


- A month's supply of essential groceries for families whose food supplies have been damaged.

- Food and drinking water for families who are unable to cook or access adequate food.

- Cleaning supplies and assistance to help families begin cleaning their homes after the water recedes.

- Essential household items that have been damaged or lost.

- Other urgent necessities depending on the individual needs of affected families.


We want to begin with the families who are facing the greatest immediate hardship and expand the relief effort as additional support becomes available.


How Your Support Can Make a Difference


Your donation can help a family get through some of the most difficult days following this flooding.


For one family, your support may mean having enough groceries to feed their children after their monthly food supply was destroyed.


For another, it may help provide cleaning materials to make their home safe and usable again.


For another family, it may help replace an essential household item that was damaged by floodwater.


Every contribution can become practical help for someone who is struggling right now.


Whether you give $10, $25, $50, or more, your support can help us reach more families and provide relief where it is most urgently needed.


We Want to Help, Not Just Watch


Our own family and relatives are experiencing the effects of this flooding, and we are seeing the needs of people around us firsthand.


We don't want to simply watch families struggle with the aftermath. We want to do what we can to help.


Our aim is to begin a small, community-based relief effort focused on food, essential supplies, and household recovery for families who have been affected.


As the fundraiser progresses, we will share updates about the relief work and the families we are able to assist.


Please Pray and Consider Helping


Above all, please pray for the people affected by the floods in Pakistan.


Please pray for protection for families who are still surrounded by floodwater, for those who have lost their belongings, for those who are struggling to find food, and for the rain to stop and the water to recede.


If you feel led to support this relief effort financially, your donation can help us provide food and essential relief to families who are facing this crisis.


If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with your friends, churches, family members, and Christian communities. Your share could help us reach someone who is able to help.

Thank you for praying, giving, and standing with families in Pakistan during this difficult time.

May God bless you for your compassion and generosity.

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