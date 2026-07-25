Help fixing my family vehicle

I’m asking for help getting my 2017 Dodge Caravan repaired so I can get back to having reliable transportation for work and my family.

My Caravan recently developed a cooling system problem and started overheating. I’ve been doing everything I can to fix it myself and avoid expensive repair costs. I replaced parts and spent many hours trying to diagnose the issue, but I’ve reached a point where I need help covering the remaining repair.

The cost for the labor and parts needed to finish getting it fixed is about $850. Right now, that amount is more than I can comfortably cover, and being without a reliable vehicle makes it harder to work, handle responsibilities, and provide for my family.

I’m not asking for anything beyond what I need to get this vehicle safe and dependable again. Any donation, no matter how small, would help me get closer to my goal. If you aren’t able to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much.

Thank you to everyone who takes the time to read this, support me, or share my story. I truly appreciate it.



