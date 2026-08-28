Help Fix My Vehicle to Support My Mother

I'm a recovering addict, and over the past couple of weeks my life has shifted completely. My mother recently had her right leg amputated, and I've been taking care of her through that recovery. To be there for her, I had to take time off work, and I ended up losing my job.





Without that income, everything fell apart fast. My vehicle broke down, and now I don't have a way to get back and forth. I can't get to job interviews or work shifts, and my mother and I have been struggling to even eat.





I need to fix my vehicle so I can get back to work and take care of my mother the way she needs. If you're able to contribute anything, it would mean so much to us. Thank you for standing with us.