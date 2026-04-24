Help FirstClassMorocco Grow & Support 10 Children

I am the creator of FirstClassMorocco.org, an educational project that already exists and is growing step by step.

I am raising funds to develop the platform further and create more useful educational resources for primary school children, parents, and teachers.

The website is already online, and I am actively creating printable exercises, learning materials, and educational content. To take the project to the next level, I need better equipment and technical resources, including a microphone, camera, lighting, website improvements, and tools that will allow me to produce free educational video lessons and higher-quality learning materials.

My goal is to build FirstClassMorocco into a sustainable educational project that can continue helping more families and eventually become a source of income through my own work.

I also want this campaign to have a direct social impact. A portion of the funds raised will be used to purchase school supplies and educational materials for 10 children from families facing financial difficulties.

I want to be fully transparent: the main purpose of this fundraiser is to develop FirstClassMorocco.org, while part of the support will also go directly toward helping these children with their school needs.

Every contribution, no matter the amount, will help move this project forward and create more learning opportunities for children.

Thank you for supporting education, small projects with real purpose, and better opportunities for children.

FirstClassMorocco.org