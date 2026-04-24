Help Finish My Parents' House

Hello and God bless you,





I am raising funds to finish building a home for my elderly parents in Mwanza, Tanzania.





The house structure is already complete. What we need now is to install ALUMINIUM WINDOWS AND DOORS to make it safe and comfortable for my parents to live in.





GOAL: Ksh 235,000

- Aluminium Windows: Ksh 156,000

- Aluminium Doors: Ksh 52,000

- Labor & Transport: Ksh 27,000





Every donation, big or small, brings us closer. You can donate using Card or PayPal.





I will share photos of the progress. Thank you for your love, prayers, and support.

May God bless you abundantly.





Leonard Kasara Alfred