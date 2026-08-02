Help Felix Save his Sight Before it's Too Late

"Vision is the art of seeing what is invisible to others."









My father, Felix, is a hardworking, independent, and devoted 55-year-old man. He has always had a big heart—the type of person who willingly extends help whenever he can without asking for anything in return. He is the first person most of his family and friends call whenever they need a ride, have broken appliances, have sick pets, or simply need a recipe or advice. He does it all with just one message. Given his personality, he is not used to reaching out to ask for assistance, but that has changed as he faces a critical health challenge.





Last September, he was diagnosed with Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy, a serious complication of diabetes that can lead to permanent vision loss if left untreated.





Using our savings and emergency funds, he immediately began treatment, which included laser therapy and Anti-VEGF injections. After completing numerous sessions, we were forced to stop because we could no longer afford the remaining costs. Unfortunately, his insurance only covered part of the treatment, leaving us responsible for expenses that quickly became overwhelming. At the time, his vision was still manageable, so he continued his daily life—maintaining his medications and a healthy diet—while hoping to resume treatment once our finances allowed.





In June of this year, his condition suddenly took a turn for the worse. His vision deteriorated rapidly; he can no longer drive, and it takes him a good minute to recognize objects right in front of him. We returned to his ophthalmologist, who confirmed that the disease had progressed. Because his treatment was interrupted, blood vessels in his eye continue a cycle of rupturing, bleeding, and growing back even weaker, only to rupture again. This constant cycle will eventually lead to complete blindness.





His doctor has recommended urgent admission and eye surgery to remove the blood and prevent further damage. The procedure will also allow the surgeon to fully assess the condition of his retina, which currently cannot be viewed due to the internal bleeding.





We were given two options. The first option is to proceed with surgery at a private facility—the only hospital in our city that treats this condition. The estimated cost, along with the necessary medications and post-operative care, is between $2500 and $3000. The second option is a public hospital in the next city (a 3-hour drive), which costs between $500 and $1000. However, the waitlist is five months long. By then, Felix may suffer total, permanent vision loss, and it will be too late.





Asking for help does not come easily—especially for my father—but we have reached a point where we can no longer manage these expenses on our own. We are humbly asking for your financial assistance, no matter how small, to give my father the chance to preserve his eyesight.





Felix finds joy in life's simple moments: caring for the plants he has lovingly grown over the years, cooking for family and friends, spending time with his beloved pets, and maintaining the independence that comes with being able to see. Our hope is that this surgery will allow him to continue enjoying those moments for years to come.





Any contribution, no matter the amount, will go directly toward his surgery and medical care. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others and your prayers would also mean the world to our family.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any kindness, prayers, and support you can offer. We are deeply grateful.