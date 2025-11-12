Help Feed & School 35 Orphans at Cynthia's Hope Ch

Greetings in Jesus name!





I am Pastor Matovu Paul, founder of Cynthia's Hope Children Center in Luwero District, Uganda.





We care for 35 vulnerable children (orphans and needy children) aged 3-12 years. Many lost parents to HIV/AIDS. We provide food, education, and Jesus' love every day.





Right now we face a CRITICAL NEED:





- Many children sleep hungry

- No school fees for next term ($30 per child)

- Need for food, clothes, and books





Our monthly need is $800 to keep all 35 children fed and in school.





Your donation will:

$20 = Food for 5 children for 1 week

$30 = School fees for 1 child for full term

$50 = Food + education for 2 children for 1 month

$100 = Supports 4 children completely





We are a registered community ministry. 100% of your donation goes directly to the children. No amount is too small.





Please pray for us, donate, and share.





May God bless you abundantly!





Pastor Matovu Paul

Luwero, Uganda

WhatsApp: +256754939866...