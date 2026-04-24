Help feed Ripley & Ghost and cover their vet care

I just need help paying for my wonderful dogs' food, treats, and vet care.

Ripley is a Rottweiler-Australian Shepherd mix. Ghost is a Catahoula x bluetick x foxhound mix. They're my pack out here in Rainier, Washington.

They go through a 50 lb bag of Taste of the Wild about every 25 days. Last bag was $58.99 on Chewy with free shipping. Treats and the weekly run I'd rather do at Mud Bay in Olympia. That store knows these two by name. Vet care is about $1,000 a year for each of them.

I run a small lawn care outfit and I'm working. This is just a hole I can't cover.

Where the money goes:

Taste of the Wild (about 15 bags a year at $58.99): $885 Mud Bay, Olympia ($40 a week): $2,080 Vet care (Ripley $1,000, Ghost $1,000): $2,000 Total: $4,965

Anything extra stays on food, treats, and whatever the vet says they need. I'll post updates.

If you can't give, a share still helps. Thank you.