I'm 31 and have congenital scoliosis. I've had eight back operations since I was four years old to keep my spine from crushing my lungs. I receive SSI disability benefits, which limits what I can afford.





I have three therapy dogs, Bertha, Marley, and Baby, who are very dear to me and help me every day as companions. They mean so much to me, and I want to make sure they have the food they need. With my low income, I'm struggling to keep up with their care.





I'm asking for donations to help feed my three therapy dogs so they don't go hungry. Your support would mean so much to me and my companions.