Help Feed My Four Children

My refrigerator went out last week, and my landlord hasn't responded since. With four children, ages 6, 3, 2, and 6 months, I'm managing day by day to keep food on the table.





I pay my rent every month on time but I am tired of the poor treatment from the property management & maintenance here.





The funds will help cover feeding my kids daily and moving to another location so we can have a working refrigerator and the stability my children need.





Your support would mean so much to us right now.





Trusting God through this process.