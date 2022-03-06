Help feed families in need!

Please help me feed the people of Cub@. They could use your help!





I have come up with an interesting way to raise funds. In October I will be turning 65 and while the knees aren’t as good as they used to be I have chosen a 100 mile distance to walk in order to raise funds during the month of September.





if you have ever been to Cub@ you will know how warm and welcoming the people are. If you have watched the news you will know how much they really need our help. While food is available it is very expensive and that’s where we come in.





I am asking nothing of my family and friends for my birthday except for your support in this endeavour. If this fundraiser reaches you and you love the people of Cub@ please feel free to contribute your support, it will be greatly appreciated. Every 10 cents committed per mile represents a $10 donation to this worthy cost.

Please remember these people drastically need your assistance.





I have spent many hours in Cub@ visiting all over the island. I have spent time in their homes, in their churches, learning about their language and their culture, now is the time to give back. Please remember that all funds raised will go in direct support of the people of this island, none of it will be used in anyway to support any government activities.





I would love to receive $10 per mile, this would represent $1000 in food and somewhere around 500 to 600 pounds of food. Who knows if this fundraiser spreads beyond my family and friends to their friends list and so on perhaps we can raise much more. So please share this important birthday wish and fundraiser with everyone you know.